Yemen says no casualties in attack on U.S. embassy in Sanaa
September 13, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 5 years ago

Yemen says no casualties in attack on U.S. embassy in Sanaa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters climb a fence at the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by firing into the air. Yemen's embassy in Washington said no casualties were reported when the protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa on Thursday. The poster reads, "Anything but our prophet". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

(Reuters) - Yemen’s embassy in Washington said on Thursday no casualties were reported when protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday.

An embassy statement e-mailed to Reuters said Yemen’s government condemned the attack by protesters angry at a film seen as insulting to Islam, adding security forces had restored order at the complex.

“Fortunately no casualties were reported from this chaotic incident. The government of Yemen will honor international obligations to ensure the safety of diplomats and will step up security presence around all foreign missions,” the statement read.

Writing by Diana Abdallah; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
