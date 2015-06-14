FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential stock could jump 11 percent over next year - Barron's
June 14, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

Prudential stock could jump 11 percent over next year - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A growing retirement business and a solid balance sheet could push shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) up 11 percent over the next year, according to a report by Barron’s on Sunday.

The second-largest life insurer in the U.S., Prudential has been growing its asset-management and retirement service offerings, Barron’s said. The company’s $2.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet should also help defer regulatory concerns that have been weighing on shares, the newspaper said.

Shares of Prudential are down 1.3 percent for the year to date and closed at $89.23 on Friday.

Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Sandra Maler

