A worker of Bilfinger Berger AG is seen at a construction site of the new Metro line station "Heumarkt" in Cologne February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Prudential PLC (PRU.L) now holds a total 15 percent stake in closed-ended investment company Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure SICAV SA (BBGIB.L), the company said in a regulatory statement on Monday.

In November, Germany’s construction company Bilfinger Berger said it sold stakes in 11 public infrastructure projects to an investment company specialized in infrastructure projects, Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure.