3 months ago
Prudential Financial shareholders approve 2016 executive pay
#Money
May 9, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 3 months ago

Prudential Financial shareholders approve 2016 executive pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.

Shareholders voted at the annual shareholders meeting in Newark, New Jersey, to award Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Strangfeld a total of $17.4 million in direct compensation, which includes his base salary as well as annual and long-term bonuses. Strangfeld's compensation was largely unchanged from 2015.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Peter Cooney

