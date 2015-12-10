FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential sees 2016 EPS largely below estimates; plans $1.5 billion buyback
December 10, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Prudential sees 2016 EPS largely below estimates; plans $1.5 billion buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) forecast 2016 earnings per share largely below analysts’ estimates, and authorized a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

The company said it expected to earn $9.75-$10.25 per share, excluding some items, in 2016, compared with analysts’ estimate of $10.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prudential said its board authorized the repurchase of $1.5 billion of its common stock, replacing an existing $1 billion buyback program announced in June.

The company’s shares were marginally down in morning trade.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
