Prudential Financial quarterly profit rises 64 percent

(Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) reported a 64 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in income from its U.S. retirement solutions and investment management unit.

Net income attributable to Prudential Financial rose to $2.04 billion, or $4.37 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.23 billion, or $2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues rose about 8 percent to $11.81 billion.

The company’s U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division’s adjusted operating income rose 7.72 percent to $1.02 billion.