FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential Financial quarterly profit rises 64 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 6, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Prudential Financial quarterly profit rises 64 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) reported a 64 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in income from its U.S. retirement solutions and investment management unit.

Net income attributable to Prudential Financial rose to $2.04 billion, or $4.37 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.23 billion, or $2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues rose about 8 percent to $11.81 billion.

The company’s U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division’s adjusted operating income rose 7.72 percent to $1.02 billion.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.