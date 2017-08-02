FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
28 minutes ago
Prudential Financial's quarterly profit nearly halves
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 2, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 28 minutes ago

Prudential Financial's quarterly profit nearly halves

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the No. 2 U.S. life insurer, posted a 47 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by higher investment losses and related charges.

Net profit attributable to the company fell to $491 million, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $941 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

The insurer said net income includes $679 million of pre-tax net realized investment losses and related charges.

Prudential, like its peers, counts on its derivatives program to smooth out risks stemming from volatile currency exchange rates, equities markets and interest rate changes.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.