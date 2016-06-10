Prudential Financial completes $1.1 billion longevity deal for UK's PIC

LONDON (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Prudential Financial has completed a $1.1 billion longevity reinsurance deal for British speciality insurer Pension Insurance Corporation, the U.S insurer said on Friday.

The deal covers longevity risk related to around 2,900 pensioners across parts of insurance broker Aon Retirement Scheme, the firm said in a statement.

Pension Insurance Corp is a specialist in bulk annuities - taking on the risk of defined benefit, or final salary, company pension schemes.

British insurers have been increasingly reinsuring pensions and longevity risk to cut capital costs under new European Solvency II rules.