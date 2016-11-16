Asia drives Prudential's new business profit, raises dividend

LONDON/BANGALORE (Reuters) - Prudential's Asian focus drove a 19 percent rise in new business profit for the first nine months, the British life insurer said on Wednesday as it pledged to raise its dividend by 5 percent every year.

Asia contributes around a third of Prudential's operating profit and the region's head Tony Wilkey said the business was on course to meet its 2017 objectives as it targets an expanding Asian middle class to deliver growth.

Prudential, which has about 24 million insurance customers and 562 billion pounds of assets under management, said new business profit rose to 1.97 billion pounds from 1.66 billion pounds a year earlier.

Group Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) sales, which include regular premium sales plus one-tenth of single premium insurance sales, rose 16 percent to 4.55 billion pounds, the insurer said.

"Prudential is our Top Pick in the sector, as we believe the market is not giving it credit for its sustainable growth potential," analysts at Barclays said in a note to clients flagging their 'Overweight' stance on the stock.

Shares in Prudential were up 1.6 percent at 1003 GMT, outperforming in a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100.

Prudential said new business profit from Asia increased 34 percent on an actual exchange rate basis to 1.31 billion pounds in the period, while APE sales jumped 25 percent.

Sales in Indonesia, a particular focus for analysts ahead of the results, were "relatively subdued", Chief Financial Officer Nic Nicandrou said at the firm's investor day.

Prudential said a 41 percent rise in new business profit from retail sales in its British life business to 179 million pounds was helped by its popular with-profits products.

But U.S. new business profit fell 13 percent to 485 million pounds after the Department of Labor tightened rules about the sale of variable annuities, which offer a variable rate of income often above a guaranteed minimum level.

Nicandrou said that while the U.S. annuity market had been "disrupted" by the ruling, the growth outlook was strong.

Market moves drove an eight percent rise over the nine-month period in UK fund arm M&G's external assets under management, to 136.2 billion pounds at end-September.

Retail net outflows from M&G slowed to 1.1 billion pounds in the third quarter, compared with 2 billion in the second quarter.

The company's estimated Group Solvency II surplus at the end of October was 11.5 billion pounds, resulting in a capital ratio of 189 percent, up from 175 percent at end-June, Prudential said in a statement.

A ratio of 100 percent shows insurers have sufficient capital to cover underwriting, investment and operational risks.