Insurer Prudential Financial posts wider loss

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a wider loss as premium income fell and Japanese yen strengthened.

Net loss in the financial services businesses attributable to the company widened to $427 million, or 94 cents per share, for the quarter ended December 30 from $185 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Prudential’s financial services businesses includes its U.S. retirement solutions and investment management, U.S. individual life and group insurance, and international insurance divisions and its corporate and other operations.