Insurer Prudential Financial posts wider loss
February 5, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Insurer Prudential Financial posts wider loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a wider loss as premium income fell and Japanese yen strengthened.

Net loss in the financial services businesses attributable to the company widened to $427 million, or 94 cents per share, for the quarter ended December 30 from $185 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Prudential’s financial services businesses includes its U.S. retirement solutions and investment management, U.S. individual life and group insurance, and international insurance divisions and its corporate and other operations.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
