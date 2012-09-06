FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian buys British submarine cable service provider
September 6, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

Prysmian buys British submarine cable service provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world’s largest cable maker, said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of Britain’s Global Marine Systems Energy (GME) for about 53 million euros ($67 million).

The acquisition of the British company, which is active in the installation of submarine power cables and systems, is part of Prysmian’s efforts to expand into businesses with higher profitability, it said in a statement on Thursday.

GME, owned by British submarine cable engineering service provider Global Marine Systems Limited, has an estimated 2012 turnover of 75 million euros.

Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

