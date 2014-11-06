Prysmian confirms 2014 guidance, to close five plants by end-2015

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world’s biggest cable maker, reported a 20 percent fall in nine-month earnings on Thursday but confirmed full-year guidance for its core profit.

The company said economic conditions remained difficult as recovery in Europe was stumbling and some Latin American countries were also experiencing a slowdown. At the same time tensions in the Middle East were denting business by making it difficult to complete some orders.

Prysmian said that to cope with these difficulties it planned to close two of its European plants by year-end, with three more expected to end activities in 2015.

“Many small plants are not efficient from a fixed costs point of view,” CEO Valerio Battista said during a conference call with analysts.

Battista also said the company would move to a regional supply chain structure to compete better with rivals producing in lower-cost countries.

Prysmian, which became the sector leader in 2011 after taking over rival Draka, currently operates in 50 countries at 91 plants.

VERY LOW END

On the financial side, Battista said full-year adjusted EBITDA would come “at the very low end” of a 506 million to 556 million euro ($690 million) range.

Last May the business was severely hit by technical problems at the Western Link project to install high-voltage cables between Scotland and England.

The company cut its estimates for 2014 core earnings in August and investors had feared another cut might be announced on Thursday.

“No news, good news,” said Alberto Checchinato, analyst at brokerage house Fidentiis commenting on results. Shares in Prysmian closed up 3.6 percent.

The group, which manufactures cables used in the energy and telecoms industries, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for January-September fell to 355 million euros.

This was in line with analysts’ consensus of 352 million euros provided by the firm.

Sales were almost stable at 5.014 billion euros in the first nine months and were expected to rise around 2 percent like-for-like in the whole of 2014.