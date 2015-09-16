PSA Peugeot Citroen to develop electric vehicle with Dongfeng

A Peugeot logo is seen on a car which is displayed at PSA Peugeot Citroen headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen will co-develop a future electric vehicle planned for 2020 with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group, the carmaker’s research and development head said at Frankfurt car show on Wednesday.

“We have development for battery electric vehicles, that will take place around 2020 and it will be a common development with our Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor,” PSA’s Gilles Le Borgne told journalists.

Le Borgne added that PSA was continuing its cooperation with Mitsubishi Motors Corp on current-generation electric vehicles, without commenting further.

Dongfeng owns 14 percent of PSA.