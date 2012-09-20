Peugeot in talks to sell logistics arm to raise cash

PARIS (Reuters) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is in exclusive talks with Russia’s state railway monopoly to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million euros ($1 billion) in a move to cut debt and contain mounting losses.

Gefco would first pay a special dividend of 100 million euros to Peugeot as part of the deal, Europe’s second-biggest car maker said on Thursday.

Peugeot is selling the stake in its most profitable unit, which ships Peugeot and Citroen cars around the world, as it seeks to lower debt and shore up its finances. Gefco is one of only a few profitable and saleable assets it has.

The car maker has also announced thousands of job cuts, as well as the closure of a plant near Paris, to help safeguard its future as it struggles with a tough European car market and too much production capacity.

A source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Tuesday that Peugeot was close to a deal to sell Gefco to Russian Railways after the Russian firm outbid rivals.

“Gefco, thanks to this transaction, would further enhance its geographic expansion strategy in China, India and Latin America, but also accelerate its growth in Eastern and Central Europe, particularly in Russia,” Peugeot said.

Peugeot said earlier this year it planned to raise 1 billion euros by selling a majority stake in Gefco along with other assets.

Peugeot and Gefco planned to consult their works councils on the offer, which is subject to antitrust clearance, Peugeot said.

Gefco would remain headquartered in France, and the management team would stay the same, with Luc Nadal continuing to serve as president, Peugeot added.

Peugeot’s restructuring plans have come under scrutiny from the government as unemployment in France has reached 13-year highs.

($1 = 0.7658 euros)