PSA says would consult partners on any alliance

An employee works in the assembly line of the Peugeot 207 at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) said it would consult engine partners Ford (F.N) and BMW (BMWG.DE) about any new alliance with General Motors (GM.N) (GM) or another automaker.

Sources told Reuters late on Monday that GM was in advanced talks to take a small stake in PSA as part of a strategic alliance in Europe and elsewhere, sending shares in the French automaker up almost 10 percent on Tuesday.

PSA has so far only confirmed that talks are underway with an unnamed partner.

“If there’s any agreement that goes beyond our existing partnerships, each of those partnerships will have to evaluate what can be done,” PSA industrial director Guillaume Faury told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

Faury would not say whether PSA was in talks with GM.

PSA produces gasoline engines and hybrid vehicle parts with Germany’s BMW and diesel powertrains with U.S. car maker Ford.

PSA’s partners would have to allow existing agreements to “evolve as a function of whatever deal is signed,” Faury said.

Shares in PSA were up 7 percent at 16.39 euros by 1130 GMT, the top gainers on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index .FCHI and the European sector index .SXAP.

“The Peugeot family seems to be willing to dilute its stake a bit more and seems therefore to be ready to soften its position, which had always been considered by the market to be a brake on PSA’s strategic development,” CM-CIC Securities analyst Florent Couvreur said.

The Peugeot family holds 30.3 percent of the car maker, according to its website.