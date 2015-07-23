FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Postal Bank of China says pumped $11.9 billion into margin lender
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Postal Bank of China says pumped $11.9 billion into margin lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Postal Savings Bank of China, the country’s biggest bank by outlets, has injected 74 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) into a state-backed margin lender, part of Beijing’s attempts to support the country’s volatile markets.

Xu Xueming, the lender’s vice governor, said the funds were funneled into the China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC) to stem the stock markets’ plunge last month, according to the official Shanghai Securities News. Xu was speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

To stabilize the markets, China undertook a series of support measures, including setting up the CSFC - a state-backed margin finance company - to pump money into the markets.

Domestic media said earlier this month China’s biggest banks have lent 1.3 trillion yuan to halt a meltdown in Chinese shares, underlining Beijing’s determination to buoy stock prices.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.