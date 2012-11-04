PSE&G restores power to NJ refiners, pipelines, most gas stations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) has restored power to New Jersey’s refineries and pipelines, and more than three-quarters of the filling stations it serves, offering more hope that a regional fuel shortage would ease soon.

“We have restored power to all of the refineries and pipeline suppliers that we are aware of,” PSE&G President Ralph LaRossa said on a conference call.

He also said that 78 pct of gasoline stations in PSEG’s service area now have power.