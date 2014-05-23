FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PTC shares soar on EU backing for muscular dystrophy drug
#Health News
May 23, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

PTC shares soar on EU backing for muscular dystrophy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. biotech company PTC Therapeutics more than doubled in premarket dealings on Friday after European regulators recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Translarna, its drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

European Medicines Agency experts had adopted a negative opinion on the drug in January.

Conditional marketing authorization is an early access mechanism for medicines that address an unmet medical need for patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, even if comprehensive clinical data are not yet available.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle

