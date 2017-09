BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s top energy firm PTT Pcl (PTT.BK) said on Monday its group planned to invest 40 billion baht ($1.11 billion) in bioplastics and environmentally-friendly products from 2014 to 2020.

State-controlled PTT aims for bioplastics to account for 2 percent of the group’s revenue by 2020, the company said in a statement.