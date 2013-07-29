FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omnicom CEO sees no major disposals in merger
July 29, 2013

Omnicom CEO sees no major disposals in merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren said he did not expect the combined Publicis Omnicom Group to have to make major disposals as part of their merger.

“No significant divestitures” are planned, Wren said on a conference call on Monday.

Asked about mergers normally resulting in the loss of 8-10 percent of combined revenue due to client conflicts, Wren said: “We’re not unrealistic about this, but if we have losses it’d probably be closer to 1 percent than what you suggested.”

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
