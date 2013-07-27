Publicis says to make major corporate announcement

PARIS (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis said it plans to make a “major corporate announcement” on Sunday, after a media report on Friday said it was in merger talks with larger rival Omnicom.

A media briefing will be held at 8.00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Publicis headquarters in Paris, the company said in an email on Saturday.

Bloomberg reported late on Friday that Publicis and Omnicom were in late-stage merger talks to create what would be the world’s largest advertising group.

Publicis spokeswoman Peggy Nahmany was not reachable for comment.