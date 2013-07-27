FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis says to make major corporate announcement
#Business News
July 27, 2013 / 1:25 AM / in 4 years

Publicis says to make major corporate announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maurice Levy, French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, attends a Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

PARIS (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis said it plans to make a “major corporate announcement” on Sunday, after a media report on Friday said it was in merger talks with larger rival Omnicom.

A media briefing will be held at 8.00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Publicis headquarters in Paris, the company said in an email on Saturday.

Bloomberg reported late on Friday that Publicis and Omnicom were in late-stage merger talks to create what would be the world’s largest advertising group.

Publicis spokeswoman Peggy Nahmany was not reachable for comment.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
