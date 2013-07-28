FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis, Omnicom confident will get regulatory approval
July 28, 2013

Publicis, Omnicom confident will get regulatory approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Publicis (PUBP.PA) and Omnicom (OMC.N) expect to be able to win regulatory approval for their merger, the chief executives of the two companies told a news conference on Sunday.

“We are not expecting anything that would prevent us from going forward,” Omnicom head John Wren said, adding that they needed clearance in 41-46 countries.

“We are confident that we will get regulatory approvals,” Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy added.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan

