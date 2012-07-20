FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis sees brighter Q3 after weak Q2
July 20, 2012 / 5:37 AM / 5 years ago

Publicis sees brighter Q3 after weak Q2

Gwénaëlle Barzic

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Advertising agency Publicis (PUBP.PA) predicted a rebound in its business in the third quarter after posting weak growth in the second, dragged down by Europe’s economic woes and the loss of an important contract with General Motors (GM.N).

The world’s third-largest ad group by revenue, which competes with WPP (WPP.L) and Omnicom (OMC.N), posted second-quarter revenue of 1.63 billion euros ($2.00 billion).

Organic growth was 1.6 percent, a marked slowdown from the 4.1 percent seen in the first quarter.

“We had predicted back in February that the second quarter would be slower, and that is what happened,” Chief Executive Maurice Levy said in a briefing with journalists.

“We should have a third quarter that now seems like it will be better than the first quarter.”

Levy also confirmed Publicis’ annual targets to grow revenue faster than the overall advertising market and achieve roughly stable margins versus last year’s 16 percent.

Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan

