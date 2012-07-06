Publicis Groupe to buy ad agency BBH: FT

LONDON (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis Groupe (PUBP.PA) has agreed to buy out famed British agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Publicis Groupe will buy the 51 percent stake in the agency it does not already own from BBH founders for an undisclosed fee, the FT said.

“BBH is a clear icon in our industry. They are the ones who will help us not only deliver the great work, but also the ones that will help us to move to the next level of innovation,” Maurice Levy, Publicis chief executive, is quoted as saying.

Publicis is also acquiring Neogama/BBH, a Brazilian advertising agency in which BBH had a 34 percent stake, according to the FT.

BBH is known for creating memorable campaigns for clients ranging from Levi Strauss to Johnnie Walker over the past three decades.