"The Help," "Modern Family" campaigns honored

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (TheWrap.com) - Two days before awards season’s final verdicts will be mercifully rendered by Oscar voters, one more group has spoken out on the best of 2011 - in this case, not the best films and TV shows, but the best jobs of publicizing those films and TV shows.

The 49th annual Publicists Awards, which have been presented by the International Cinematographers Guild since the Publicists Guild joined it in 2002, gave out awards for film and television campaigns to the studio publicists behind “The Help” and “Modern Family.”

The organization’s top career-achievement award, meanwhile, went to Tony Angellotti, whose Angellotti Company handles awards publicity for Universal’s life-action films (including “Bridesmaids” this year) and Disney/Pixar’s animated films, among others.

The press award was given to Susan King of the Los Angeles Times.

Honorary awards, which were announced ahead of time, went to actress/comic Carol Burnett, “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman and CBS Television Studios president David Stapf.

The 2012 ICG Publicist Directory was dedicated to Arlene Ludwig, who has worked at Walt Disney Studios for 50 years.

The show took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and was hosted by Australian talk show host Rove McManus. Participants included Julie Andrews, Jodie Foster, Gary Oldman, Josh Charles, Max von Sydow and Martin Landau.