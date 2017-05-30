FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. judge delays a Puerto Rico debt payment subject to competing claims
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. judge delays a Puerto Rico debt payment subject to competing claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a trustee for Puerto Rico’s so-called COFINA bonds not to distribute a $16 million payment due on Thursday as various creditor groups litigate competing claims over the money.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is overseeing Puerto Rico’s massive bankruptcy, made the ruling from the bench at a hearing in her Manhattan courtroom. COFINA debt, backed by Puerto Rico’s sales tax revenue, is the subject of competing claims between senior and junior holders of the bonds, as well as holders of the U.S. territory’s general obligation bonds.

Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.