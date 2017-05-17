FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Puerto Rico oversight board to push bondholders to continue mediation: board lawyer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 3 months ago

Puerto Rico oversight board to push bondholders to continue mediation: board lawyer

Nick Brown

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Puerto Rico's federal financial oversight board on Wednesday said the island's two main creditor groups have both expressed interest in continuing mediated settlement talks as the island goes through bankruptcy. 

Attorney Martin Bienenstock, speaking at the first hearing since Puerto Rico filed for a modified version of bankruptcy earlier this month, said the board plans to press holders of GO and COFINA debt to mediate. The dispute between those groups is central to the island's $70 billion debt crisis. 

Bienenstock added that other agencies, namely highway authority PRHTA, will file for bankruptcy "soon."

Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.