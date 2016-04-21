FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top House Democrat: Hopeful action on Puerto Rico bill comes next week
#Politics
April 21, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Top House Democrat: Hopeful action on Puerto Rico bill comes next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks with other representatives before chairing the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on the Flint, Michigan lead water crisis in Washington February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers were “working in a very cooperative way” to solve Puerto Rico’s debt crisis and would hopefully be closer to a solution by next week.

“Hopefully, by the time we meet next week again we’re closer to a solution,” Pelosi told reporters. Speaking of discussions with the chamber’s Republican majority about a bill to help Puerto Rico deal with its $70 billion debt, she said: “I don’t see they’re dragging it out. I think this is a legitimate process on the part of the Republicans.”

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey

