FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top House Democrat: Hopeful action on Puerto Rico bill comes next week
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 21, 2016 / 3:51 PM / in a year

Top House Democrat: Hopeful action on Puerto Rico bill comes next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks with other representatives before chairing the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on the Flint, Michigan lead water crisis in Washington February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers were “working in a very cooperative way” to solve Puerto Rico’s debt crisis and would hopefully be closer to a solution by next week.

“Hopefully, by the time we meet next week again we’re closer to a solution,” Pelosi told reporters. Speaking of discussions with the chamber’s Republican majority about a bill to help Puerto Rico deal with its $70 billion debt, she said: “I don’t see they’re dragging it out. I think this is a legitimate process on the part of the Republicans.”

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.