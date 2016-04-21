FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House speaker cites progress on Puerto Rico debt bill
April 21, 2016 / 4:19 PM / in a year

House speaker cites progress on Puerto Rico debt bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cars move in the afternoon traffic on the expressway Las Americas in San Juan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday very good progress was being made on a bill to help Puerto Rico tackle its $70 billion debt, but gave no timetable on when the legislation would be advanced.

“They’re working with the Treasury on technical details on how restructuring works right now. I think they’re making very good progress,” Ryan, a Republican, told reporters. He said he would leave the timing on advancing of the legislation to Rob Bishop, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

