FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New bill on Puerto Rico debt to be unveiled in U.S. Congress
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2016 / 7:15 PM / in a year

New bill on Puerto Rico debt to be unveiled in U.S. Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Long-awaited legislation will be introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to address Puerto Rico’s deepening debt crisis, according to the chairman of a committee overseeing the territory.

Speaking to reporters, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said, “There will be a bill today,” but added that decisions still must be made on how appointments would be made to a board that would oversee the restructuring of Puerto Rico’s $70 billion debt.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.