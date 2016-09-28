FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says Puerto Rico faces economic crisis, matter for Congress
September 28, 2016 / 3:13 PM / a year ago

Fed's Yellen says Puerto Rico faces economic crisis, matter for Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen prepares to deliver the semi-annual testimony on the "Federal Reserve's Supervision and Regulation of the Financial System" before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said Puerto Rico faces a fiscal crisis but that a solution should come from the White House or Congress.

"This is really something that I'm not an expert on," she told a meeting of the House Financial Services Committee. "What the appropriate programs are for Puerto Rico to deal with its longstanding problems - I think that's squarely a matter for Congress and the administration to consider."

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
