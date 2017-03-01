FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico fiscal turnaround plan will save $3.8 billion annually, governor says
March 1, 2017

Puerto Rico fiscal turnaround plan will save $3.8 billion annually, governor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico's new governor Ricardo Rossello (R) addresses the audience during his swear-in ceremony outside the Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico January 2, 2017.Alvin Baez

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Tuesday said his fiscal turnaround plan for the U.S. territory will create $3.8 billion a year in savings, including cutting $550 million a year in spending on public healthcare.

Rossello discussed the plan during a speech to the island's legislature. He was scheduled later on Tuesday to present the turnaround plan to a financial oversight board, which was appointed by U.S. lawmakers last year under the Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA.

Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by G Crosse

