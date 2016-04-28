Treasury, House panel getting 'very close' on Puerto Rico debt bill

The Government Development Bank (GDB) is seen in San Juan, November 30, 2015. Reuters/Alvin Baez/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department and a key U.S. House of Representatives panel are getting “very close” toward legislation to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

“I think the Resources Committee and the Treasury Department are getting very close,” Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference, adding that both parties are “working in good faith” on the bill.