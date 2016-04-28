FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury, House panel getting 'very close' on Puerto Rico debt bill
April 28, 2016 / 4:24 PM / a year ago

Treasury, House panel getting 'very close' on Puerto Rico debt bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Government Development Bank (GDB) is seen in San Juan, November 30, 2015. Reuters/Alvin Baez/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department and a key U.S. House of Representatives panel are getting “very close” toward legislation to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

“I think the Resources Committee and the Treasury Department are getting very close,” Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference, adding that both parties are “working in good faith” on the bill.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

