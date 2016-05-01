FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico declares moratorium on Government Development Bank's debt
May 1, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico declares moratorium on Government Development Bank's debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN/NEW YORK(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor on Sunday said he declared a moratorium on a $422 million debt payment due Monday by the island’s Government Development Bank, the most significant default yet for the U.S. territory facing a massive economic crisis.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a televised speech that he signed the moratorium on Saturday in what he characterized as a “painful decision” based on inaction from the U.S. Congress, which continues to debate a legislative fix for Puerto Rico’s $70 billion debt load.

Reporting By Nick Brown and a contributor in San Juan, Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft

