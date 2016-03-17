Puerto Rico bill expected soon, House Democratic leader says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she expects legislation to help tackle Puerto Rico’s ongoing financial crisis to come soon and that lawmakers will hopefully act on it quickly.

“We should have a bill pretty soon. And I think the Republicans are acting in good faith on this,” Pelosi, the chamber’s minority leader, told reporters. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to leave for a recess on Wednesday.

“It would be my hope that we would see something before we leave here, that would be marked up as soon as we come back and then taken to the floor and ... sent to the Senate,” she added.