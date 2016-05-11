Top House Democrat expects movement on Puerto Rico bill in days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives could not agree to the latest Republican bill on Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, but the two sides should be able to produce a deal within a few days, the top House Democrat said on Wednesday.

“We were disappointed that the bill we saw yesterday wasn’t something we could support, and so another few days of back and forth I think will produce something that we can take to the floor,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

“I‘m hoping maybe by Friday, so that we can have something for next week,” she added.