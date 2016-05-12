Top Democrat says Puerto Rico bill could come early as Thursday

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at a news conference after a meeting with representatives from the Chambers Senators and Deputies of Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are making progress toward legislation to address Puerto Rico’s financial crisis and could produce a bill as early as Thursday, the top House Democrat said.

”It was supposed to be filed yesterday; (they) put it off to today. It could be filed today. I don’t mean right this minute, but the day is young,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

”We are making progress. We’re having very constructive conversations,“ she added. ”It’s an issue of what will work in terms of restructuring, how the make-up and the scope of the board is in furtherance of having the restructuring work. Issues that relate to language about pensions and minimum wage, etc., are also part of that discussion.”