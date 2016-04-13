FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House panel cancels Thursday session on Puerto Rico debt bill
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 13, 2016 / 9:47 PM / a year ago

U.S. House panel cancels Thursday session on Puerto Rico debt bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee has canceled Thursday’s work session on legislation aimed at helping Puerto Rico dig out of a debt crisis, according to congressional aides.

The aides, who asked not to be identified, said on Wednesday the House Natural Resources Committee “markup” of the bill that had been set for Thursday was being postponed. They did not give a reason or say when it would be rescheduled.

The panel had hoped to approve the legislation, sending it to the full House for consideration.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.