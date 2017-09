U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) talks to the media after a weekly Senate Democrats luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that he will support a bill to address Puerto Rico’s financial crisis when it comes up for an important procedural vote on Wednesday, but he could not say how many other Democrats are for the legislation.