FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico debt bill due in 'coming days': House Speaker Ryan
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 13, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico debt bill due in 'coming days': House Speaker Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) takes questions at a news conference after his meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Washington, US, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday an updated bill dealing with Puerto Rico’s debt will be introduced in “the coming days.”

“Right now, we are working with the Natural Resources committee, the administration, and our Democratic counterparts to iron out the final constitutional and legal questions surrounding the legislation,” Ryan said in a statement.

”Let me be clear: There will be no taxpayer bailout of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.