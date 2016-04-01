FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanders: Firms must take 'haircut' in Puerto Rico debt crisis
April 1, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Sanders: Firms must take 'haircut' in Puerto Rico debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses attendees during a campaign rally at Saint Mary's Park in Bronx, New York March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banks must take losses amid efforts to fix Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said, adding that policymakers must focus on the island’s people, not financial firms.

“These wealthy investors must take a significant haircut. The people in Puerto Rico should not be asked to suffer even more, so that a handful of wealthy investors can become even wealthier,” Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

