U.S. Senate aims to vote later Wednesday on Puerto Rico bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is aiming to finish its work and vote later on Wednesday on final passage of a relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The bill cleared a critical procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday morning, and has already passed the House of Representatives. Supporters want to send it to President Barack Obama to sign into law by Friday, when Puerto Rico faces a potential default on a chunk of its debt if it cannot make a $1.9 billion payment.