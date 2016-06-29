FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate aims to vote later Wednesday on Puerto Rico bill
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2016 / 6:58 PM / in a year

U.S. Senate aims to vote later Wednesday on Puerto Rico bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to speak to The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s "Road To Majority" conference in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is aiming to finish its work and vote later on Wednesday on final passage of a relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The bill cleared a critical procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday morning, and has already passed the House of Representatives. Supporters want to send it to President Barack Obama to sign into law by Friday, when Puerto Rico faces a potential default on a chunk of its debt if it cannot make a $1.9 billion payment.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.