Puerto Rico governor authorizes suspension of public debt payments
June 30, 2016 / 9:44 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico governor authorizes suspension of public debt payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla (C), talks to journalists in Havana, Cuba, June 4, 2016.Alexandre Meneghini

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Puerto Rican Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing the suspension of payment on approximately $800 million worth of constitutionally-guaranteed general obligation bonds due on July 1.

The suspension follows U.S. President Barack Obama's signing into law earlier on Thursday of a plan that gives a federal oversight board authority for negotiating the restructuring of the island's $70 billion debt and bringing the struggling U.S. territory's finances under control.

Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan; editing by Daniel Bases and G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
