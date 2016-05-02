Obama administration urges Congress to act on Puerto Rico crisis

A woman carries bags while walking in a commercial area with stores either closed or offered for sale in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration urged Congress to pass legislation to help Puerto Rico resolve a debt crisis which was expected to trigger a bond default on Monday.

“Congress has yet to produce a workable legislative response,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives. “Congress must work quickly to resolve the few outstanding issues on the proposed legislation to help Puerto Rico.”