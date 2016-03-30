Draft of Puerto Rico legislation could be improved: White House

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest answers a question during his daily press briefing at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The draft bill introduced in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to steer Puerto Rico through its economic crisis represents a constructive, good-faith effort but could be improved, the White House said on Wednesday.

At a daily briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the bill would benefit from improvements to a mechanism to boost oversight of Puerto Rico’s government and by expanding the earned income tax credit.

(This story corrects to say improvements to pre-existing mechanism needed, not the bill, in paragraph 2)