Democratic Senator Wyden says he will vote for Puerto Rico debt bill
June 28, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Democratic Senator Wyden says he will vote for Puerto Rico debt bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, Oregon, March 14, 2015. Photo taken March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Tuesday he will vote for a crucial Puerto Rico debt restructuring bill, saying it was the best alternative for the financially battered territory.

“I am going to vote for this bill,” Wyden told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. “I certainly wish that there were amendments, but for me I am not going to let the adequate be the enemy of the barely sufficient.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech

