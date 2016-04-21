PulteGroup CEO says will stay on until retirement in May 2017

Richard Dugas, Chairman and CEO of PulteGroup, Inc., speaks at the Reuters Real Estate and Infrastructure Summit in New York June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc Chief Executive Richard Dugas reiterated that he planned to remain on the job until he retires in May 2017, resisting pressure from the company’s founder that he resign immediately.

“Sometimes CEO searches can be lengthy. So it is certainly expected that I am going to fill out my announced term through May of 2017,” Dugas said on a post-earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Dugas announced his decision to retire in next May. Dugas has been PulteGroup’s CEO since 2003.

The homebuilder has been caught up in a bitter standoff between founder and Chairman Emeritus Bill Pulte, who is also the company’s largest shareholder, and the board over the direction of the company.

Pulte has said Dugas has lost credibility with the company’s shareholders and the board.

In a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Pulte called Dugas a “lame duck” and said the board must “replace him now.”

Pulte has argued that leaving Dugas in power for another year would be detrimental to the interests of shareholders, and has hired lawyers to pressure Dugas to step down immediately.

“I supported the appointment of Richard Dugas as CEO in 2003, which in hindsight was a mistake and perhaps the biggest mistake of my career,” Pulte has said.