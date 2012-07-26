FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pulte's profit beats expectations, orders jump
July 26, 2012 / 11:04 AM / in 5 years

Pulte's profit beats expectations, orders jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations and reported a sharp jump in new orders as it benefited from a stabilization in the housing recovery.

U.S. homebuilder sentiment surged in July to notch its biggest jump in nearly a decade in a fresh sign the housing market has turned a corner, the National Association of Home Builders said last week.

Last month, Pulte’s rival, Lennar Corp (LEN.N) reported a rise in new orders for a fifth straight quarter, as the homebuilder was able to charge higher prices to buyers looking to take advantage of record-low interest rates.

“With each passing quarter, we grow more confident that new home demand has found its footing and is moving along a path toward a gradual recovery,” Pulte’s CEO Richard Dugas said in a statement.

Pulte posted a second-quarter net income of $42 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $55 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue, for the quarter ended June 30, jumped about 15 percent to $1.07 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 5 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pulte’s new orders jumped 32 percent to 5,578 units. Its backlog at the end of the quarter was 7,560 homes valued at $2.2 billion.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

