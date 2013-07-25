PulteGroup profit misses estimates; books fewer homes

(Reuters) - Homebuilder PulteGroup Inc’s (PHM.N) second-quarter profit missed analysts’ expectation on increased expenses, and the company said the number of homes booked fell 12 percent.

PulteGroup shares fell 7.9 percent to $17 in premarket trading on Thursday.

PulteGroup recorded double-digit order growth throughout last year. But order growth fell to 4 percent in the first quarter as a shortage of new property ready for home development forced PulteGroup to slow down sales.

Orders — a key indicator for builders, who do not book revenue until they finish a house — fell to 4,885 homes in the quarter ended June. Order signup value fell 5 percent to $1.5 billion, compared with a year earlier.

Net income fell to $36.4 million, or 9 cents per share, from $42.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a 17 cents per share charge related to a contractual dispute, debt repurchase and corporate relocation, Pulte earned 26 cents per share — 4 cents below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home sale revenue increased 19 percent to $1.22 billion.

Selling, general and administrative and other expenses rose to $207.9 million in the quarter from $134.7 million.

PulteGroup’s shares, which have lost more than 20 percent value in the last two months, closed at $18.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.